Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CIZN opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 13.08%.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
