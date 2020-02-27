Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CIZN opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 13.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Citizens by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

