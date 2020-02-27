Citigroup Initiates Coverage on 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEM. William Blair began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

