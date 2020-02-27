CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) PT Lowered to $53.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.
Shares of CIR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $778.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.14.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
