CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) PT Lowered to $53.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of CIR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $778.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

