Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) CEO Mark Zoradi Buys 20,000 Shares

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00.

CNK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 3,397,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $43.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

