CIBC Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$38.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$30.50 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$35.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$23.01 and a one year high of C$36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.03.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 199,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069,106.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,280,038 shares in the company, valued at C$313,206,029.76. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$351,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,307,887 shares in the company, valued at C$132,898,313.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 566,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,740.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

