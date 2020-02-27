Christine Garvey Sells 550 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Stock

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $20,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,769.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

