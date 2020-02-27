Christine Battist Buys 1,000 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Christine Battist acquired 1,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,704 shares in the company, valued at $75,524.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

