Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

CSSE stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

