Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.
CSSE stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.11.
About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.
Featured Article: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.