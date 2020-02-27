Charles Roach Sells 10,000 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,782.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Roach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00.

IPHI stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inphi by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inphi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Inphi by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

