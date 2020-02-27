CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Get CEVA alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $29.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. CEVA has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $652.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00, a PEG ratio of 98.97 and a beta of 1.49.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.