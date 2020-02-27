Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.11. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 411,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1,165.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,139 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 230,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

