Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin hydrocarbon producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the upstream energy player with years of crude production. Notably, it expects 2020 oil production to rise 3% year-over-year, while the capital budget will decline by 28%. This reflects the company’s strong operational efficiencies. Importantly, it met fourth quarter earnings estimates on higher output. Moreover, the company's balance sheet strength is commendable. However, Centennial's increasing lease operating expenses are expected to affect the bottom line in the coming quarters. Moreover, the company’s adjusted free cash flow remained in the negative territory for the last few years, which can affect its future operations. As such the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDEV. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,028,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

