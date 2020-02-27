Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

CVNA traded down $14.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,217. Carvana has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

