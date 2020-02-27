Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Shares of CVNA opened at $101.56 on Monday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,431,000 after acquiring an additional 170,087 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Carvana by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

