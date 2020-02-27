Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.47.
Shares of CVNA opened at $101.56 on Monday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
