Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 20th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Carter’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

NYSE:CRI opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

