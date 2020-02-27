Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$37.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 92.34. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

