CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.63.

NYSE CTST opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. CannTrust has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CannTrust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CannTrust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CannTrust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

