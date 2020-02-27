Canaccord Genuity Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $72.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Etsy has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.