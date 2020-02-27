Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $23.27 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,554,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 599,030 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

