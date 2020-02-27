Bryan C. Barksdale Sells 20,000 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 20,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bryan C. Barksdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00.

NYSE:YETI opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yeti by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 156,687 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yeti by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 444,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 157,936 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth about $81,317,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Yeti by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth about $7,456,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

