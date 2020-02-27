Bruce Mann Sells 32,408 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a P/E ratio of 209.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEVA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CEVA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

