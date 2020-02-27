Bruce Mann Sells 32,408 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CEVA stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a P/E ratio of 209.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.80.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on CEVA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CEVA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.