Brokerages Set John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) PT at $117.67

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JBT traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $101.53. 1,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.17. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

