Brokerages Set $7.00 Target Price for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TGS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,356. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $857.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 627,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 666,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 73,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

