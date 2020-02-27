Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 452,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $22,646,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 53.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 586,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 327,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 100.0% in the third quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,185. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

