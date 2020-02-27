Brian Mitchener Sells 2,050,000 Shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) Stock

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) insider Brian Mitchener sold 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £41,000 ($53,933.18).

Brian Mitchener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Energy alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Brian Mitchener sold 500,000 shares of Sound Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

SOU opened at GBX 1.42 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.93. Sound Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 24.80 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.