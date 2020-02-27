Booking’s (BKNG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,750.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $2,150.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,036.58.

Shares of BKNG traded up $40.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,719.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,409. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,963.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,968.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2,826.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,605,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

