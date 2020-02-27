Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,036.58.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $40.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,719.16. The stock had a trading volume of 392,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,409. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,963.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,968.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

