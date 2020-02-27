Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,036.58.
NASDAQ BKNG traded up $40.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,719.16. The stock had a trading volume of 392,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,409. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,963.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,968.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
