BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.34 Per Share

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 93 ($1.22). 6,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $80.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.66 ($1.42).

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK/PAR 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK/PAR 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.