BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $14.50 at Deutsche Bank

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.
TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 575,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,099. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $775.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
