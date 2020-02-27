BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $14.50 at Deutsche Bank

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 575,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,099. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $775.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

