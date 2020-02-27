Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKCC. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.