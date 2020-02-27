Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 17,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 210,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.