BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.44.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $29,645.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,542.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,668 in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283,603 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

