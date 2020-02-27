BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

BCRX stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

