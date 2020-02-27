BidaskClub Upgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Sell

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of CSWC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

