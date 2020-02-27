BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BGC Partners by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,057 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 19,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

