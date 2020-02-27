B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.B&G Foods also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.80 EPS.

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 168,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,142. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $988.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

