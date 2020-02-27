Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 1,419,184 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. Analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 31.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 109.5% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 287,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 102.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 571,249 shares during the period. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

