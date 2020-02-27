Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBSI. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

BBSI stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.33. 161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,210. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $586.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,038. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

