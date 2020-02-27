Barrington Research Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Market Perform

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SRI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

SRI traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 629,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,492. The company has a market capitalization of $767.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 98.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 283.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

