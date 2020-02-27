Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on B. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Barnes Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. 7,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,199. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

