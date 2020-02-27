Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.90.

TSE BNS traded down C$1.34 on Thursday, hitting C$71.16. 2,223,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,855. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$67.17 and a 52-week high of C$76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

