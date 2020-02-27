Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.83.

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$93.56. 1,601,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,726. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$88.24 and a 12 month high of C$106.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.58%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

