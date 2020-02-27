Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$95.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.78. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$88.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.51.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.3000011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.83.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.