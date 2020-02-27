Bank of America Upgrades Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to “Buy”

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDCO. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

PDCO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 132,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after buying an additional 157,551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

