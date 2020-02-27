Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $99.77 and a 12-month high of $156.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -136.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Atlassian by 22.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 47.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atlassian by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

