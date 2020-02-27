Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CIB. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CIB opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 522.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

