Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Balchem worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Balchem by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Balchem by 234.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Balchem by 22.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

