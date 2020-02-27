Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $161.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.92.

Baidu stock opened at $123.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,406 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

