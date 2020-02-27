B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

ASPN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 8,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

