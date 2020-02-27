B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

CRI traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 272,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,072. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.57. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $112.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,486 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.